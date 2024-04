News From Law.com

The New York court system unveiled on Thursday a more than three dozen-member blue ribbon task force to study artificial intelligence's "vast potential" toward "improving the delivery of justice." The panel will be co-chaired by Appellate Division, Second Department Associate Justice Angela G. Iannacci, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom partner Stuart Levi, and New York University School of Law Professor Jason M. Schultz.

New York

April 11, 2024, 4:49 PM

