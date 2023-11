News From Law.com

In a case that could affect control of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York's top court heard close to two hours of arguments on Wednesday on whether it should push back against a request for mid-decade Congressional redistricting, or order a 10-member bipartisan commission to return to work and reset those political lines through 2030.

District of Columbia

November 15, 2023, 4:55 PM

nature of claim: /