The New York Court of Appeals has suspended an upstate town justice who brandished a gun at a defendant he had described as "a big Black man," overstating that person's size, seven years ago. The New York Court of Appeals' decision to suspend, with pay, Whitehall Town Justice Robert Putorti from town and village courts, came a month after a judicial conduct panel recommended his removal.

New York

October 25, 2022, 1:04 PM