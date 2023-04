News From Law.com

A decision by the New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday makes third-party insurers not responsible for the long-term best interest of the holder of a structured settlement who wants to sell. In Cordero v. Transamerica Annuity Service, the appellant, a former New Yorker, won a nearly seven-figure structured settlement for childhood lead poisoning, but then sold it to a procession of factoring companies for less than a third of its worth.

April 25, 2023, 5:09 PM

