NY Court of Appeals Designates Associate Judge Anthony Canna...

The New York Court of Appeals has designated Associate Judge Anthony Cannataro to be its acting chief judge, beginning on Sept. 1, after current Chief Judge Janet DiFiore steps down from the role on Aug. 31 amid controversy. Judge Cannataro, who took the high court bench on June 8, 2021, will serve as acting chief in interim capacity for unspecified amount of time, according to an announcement made by the Court of Appeals via its website on Wednesday afternoon. He will serve until DiFiore's replacement is named. Currently that replacement process appears to be moving forward, but the state Commission on Judicial Nomination has yet to recommend DiFiore's replacement, and after that Gov. Kathy Hochul must nominate a replacement and that judge must then be confirmed by the state Senate.

New York

August 24, 2022, 4:39 PM