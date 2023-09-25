NY Court Administration Veteran Elevated to Key Chief of Sta...

News From Law.com

Diana Colón, who had been serving in two roles in the New York court system's Office of Justice Initiatives, has been chosen as chief of staff to First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George, starting in her new job. Colón will assist St. George in developing and monitoring policies and procedures impacting court operations, identify management priorities, lead special projects, analyze court management-related policies, programs and issues, and manage staff and budget preparation, in a joint statement.

New York

September 25, 2023, 12:57 PM

