News From Law.com

A bar group representing 7,500 Manhattan lawyers on Thursday blasted a Democratic leader in the New York State Senate, accusing him of meddling in the process of selection of a successor to retired Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and criticizing him for making what they viewed as harsh ad hominem attacks on her and other members of the state's highest court.

New York

September 09, 2022, 3:02 PM