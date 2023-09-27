N.Y. Company Proposes to House Refugees in Closed Ga. Unifor...

News From Law.com

Officials in south Georgia are considering a proposal to use a former clothing factory as housing for 200 to 300 refugees. The Moultrie Observer reports the proposal was made Tuesday to Colquitt County commissioners to use the former Riverside Manufacturing uniform factory, which closed in 2014. Commissioners didn't act Tuesday, citing questions about the plan. Lisa Vereen Zeanah, whose family owns the property, said New York-based Boulder Capital Group wants to buy the property.

