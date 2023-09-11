NY City Bar Says Volume of Judges Should Be Decided by Court...

News From Law.com

The New York City Bar Association on Monday renewed a call to abolish the state's constitutional cap of one state supreme court justice per 50,000 residents in a Judicial District. In place of the current system for the state's 12 Judicial districts, a new report by the NYCBA asks lawmakers to codify a mandatory systematic assessment of courts' specific needs. They said such a change would be in line with how other states and the federal courts conduct business.

September 11, 2023, 4:56 PM

