New Suit - Copyright

PopSugar Beauty, part of Vox Media, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The court action was brought by Copycat Legal on behalf of NY Black and Gold Corp., which creates custom photography for clients’ social media feeds. The complaint contends that PopSugar Beauty published the defendant’s photographs of hair extensions without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01368, NY Black And Gold Corporation v. Vox Media, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 15, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

NY Black And Gold Corporation

Plaintiffs

Desouza Law, PA

defendants

Vox Media, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims