New Suit - Copyright

Careismatic Brands, a company that sells scrubs and other health care apparel, and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Copycat Legal on behalf of NY Black and Gold Corp., accuses the defendants of using the plaintiff's copyrighted photographs on their websites without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04468, NY Black And Gold Corporation v. Adar Medical Uniforms LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 16, 2023, 3:31 PM

Plaintiffs

NY Black And Gold Corporation

Plaintiffs

Desouza Law, PA

defendants

Careismatic Brands, LLC

Adar Medical Uniforms LLC

Cunningham Drug Co.

Frank Bee Enterprises, Inc.

JP Promotional Products, Inc.

Mprints Promotional Products LLC

Piranha Brands, LLC

Rizno, Incorporated

Rowan Enterprises, LLC

Sassone Labwear LLC

Transform SR Brands LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims