Careismatic Brands, a company that sells scrubs and other health care apparel, and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Copycat Legal on behalf of NY Black and Gold Corp., accuses the defendants of using the plaintiff's copyrighted photographs on their websites without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04468, NY Black And Gold Corporation v. Adar Medical Uniforms LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 16, 2023, 3:31 PM