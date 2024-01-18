NY Bill Aims to Increase Student-Loan Forgiveness for Public...

News From Law.com

An amended New York bill asking to improve student-loan forgiveness for midcareer public interest lawyers has removed a sticking point for members of the Assembly, where the proposal died in 2023. The bill, S4511B/A1568C, aims to expand the cap on what public defense lawyers, attorneys who work for civil legal services organizations, and district attorneys can receive in student-loan forgiveness: up to $8,000 annually, for up to eight years, or $64,000.

January 18, 2024, 12:27 PM

