The New York Attorney General's Office on Wednesday pushed back against Donald Trump's claims that securing a bond to cover his $464 million civil fraud judgment was a "practical impossibility." Senior Assistant Solicitor General Dennis Fan told an appeals court there was nothing preventing the former president and his co-defendants from working with multiple sureties to cover the entire judgment.

New York

March 20, 2024, 3:13 PM

