New York Attorney General Letitia James tapped Ava Ayers, an Albany Law School professor and former clerk to then Second Circuit Judge Sonia Sotomayor, to serve on the state ethics watchdog. The nomination is subject to approval by the New York State Independent Review Committee, which is comprised of deans of New York's 15 accredited law schools.

New York

January 23, 2023, 12:35 PM