After the New York Assembly lost its counsel to the Court of Claims, Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, wasted little time in finding a replacement, naming Rebecca Mudie to the post. Rebecca Mudie most recently served the Assembly as legislative counsel for program and policy, and was previously the director of intergovernmental affairs for the New York State Justice Center.

New York

June 12, 2023, 2:53 PM

