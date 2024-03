News From Law.com

Two New York appeals courts are considering distinct cases about the constitutionality of the state's replacement ethics watchdog that formed in July 2022. In an appeal that recently achieved full briefings in the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, Syracuse lawyer Gary Lavine argues through his attorney that the state Senate unconstitutionally delegated its power to confirm members of the state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government.

New York

March 11, 2024, 4:23 PM

