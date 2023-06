News From Law.com

A Manhattan-based appeals court has come down in favor of Jay-Z in his long-running battle with Parlux Fragrances over a cologne it claimed he failed to promote, turning back the company's attempt to flip a 2021 jury verdict and affirming the rapper's $6.78 million counterclaim award.

