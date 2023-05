News From Law.com

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday filed a lawsuit against gun accessories manufacturer Mean Arms, alleging the company aided the Buffalo mass shooter in evading state laws regarding high-capacity assault rifles. The complaint, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges that the Georgia-based company sells a magazine lock in New York that Mean Arms claims will lock a magazine onto a semi-automatic rifle.

New York

May 11, 2023, 3:54 PM

