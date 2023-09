News From Law.com

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday asked a Manhattan judge to issue sanctions against legal counsel and defendants in the office's civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump for "frivolous" conduct. The sanctions motion states that counsel and defendants have put forward the same legal arguments five times since October 2022, and seeks fines of $10,000 for defendants and $10,000 for the legal team.

