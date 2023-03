New Suit - Contract

Potter Anderson & Corroon filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Gulfstream GIVSP 1495 LLC Thursday in Delaware District Court for claims pursuant to a charter aircraft lease agreement. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of NXT Jet Inc., arises over the alleged failure to pay all amounts owed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00288, Nxt Jet, Inc. v. Gulfstream Givsp 1495 LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

March 18, 2023, 12:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Nxt Jet, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Potter Anderson & Corroon

defendants

Gulfstream Givsp 1495 LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract