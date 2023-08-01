Who Got The Work

Kristi Rich Winters of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Maximus in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed June 16 in New York Northern District Court by Charny & Wheeler on behalf of a former account review administrator who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting disability accommodations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 1:23-cv-00735, Nwakobi v. Maximus, Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 01, 2023, 11:55 AM

