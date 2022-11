Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Greyhound Lines Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Nasim Alizadeh on behalf of Marita Nwafor, accuses Greyhound of failing to deliver five packages valued at over $200,000. The case is 1:22-cv-04547, Nwafor v. Greyhound Lines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 17, 2022, 8:02 AM