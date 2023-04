New Suit - Contract

Stoel Rives filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Oregon District Court on behalf of NW Natural Gas Storage LLC. The suit targets Sensa Holdings LLC and Sciens Ecorp Natural Gas Storage Holdings LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00536, NW Natural Gas Storage, LLC v. Sensa Holdings, LLC et al.

Energy

April 15, 2023, 8:49 AM

Plaintiffs

NW Natural Gas Storage, LLC

Stoel Rives

defendants

Sciens Ecorp Natural Gas Storage Holdings LLC

Sensa Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract