New Suit

Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, and AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The court case, brought by Gilbert | Levy | Bennett on behalf of NW Classic Builders LLC, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01460, NW Classic Builders, LLC v. Evanston Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 3:56 PM