New Suit - Contract

Lathrop GPM LLP and Gunster filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court alleging failure to pay over $2.1 million on behalf of nanotechnology company NVE Corp. The complaint targets Core Avionics & Industrial. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01475, Nve Corporation v. Core Avionics & Industrial Inc.

Technology

June 30, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Nve Corporation

Plaintiffs

Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster

Gunster

Lathrop GPM

defendants

Core Avionics & Industrial Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract