AmTrust North America and Associated Industries Insurance were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Bishop Diehl & Lee on behalf of NuWave LLC, which challenges the defendants' refusal to indemnify an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05029, NuWave, LLC v. Associated Industries Insurance Co., Inc. et al.

August 01, 2023, 2:27 PM

NuWave, LLC

Bishop Diehl & Lee, Ltd.

defendants

Amtrust North America, Inc.

Associated Industries Insurance Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute