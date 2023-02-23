Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Healthline Media LLC to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Levin-Epstein & Associates on behalf of Nuvo NY LLC, accuses Healthline of using the 'NJDiet' mark in an article on its website to allegedly divert online traffic to Nuvo's competitors, such as WeightWatchers, NutriSystem, and Noom. The case is 1:23-cv-01485, Nuvo NY LLC v. Healthline Media, LLC (erroneously sued as Healthline Media, Inc.).

Health Care

February 23, 2023, 7:48 AM