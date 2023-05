New Suit - Contract

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer and Norton Rose Fulbright filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of medical device company Nuvectra Corp. The suit takes aim at Kayla Castro and Matthew A. Castro for allegedly breaching a settlement agreement arising from a medical malpractice claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00587, Nuvectra v. Castro et al.

Health Care

May 17, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Nuvectra

Plaintiffs

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

defendants

Kayla Castro

Matthew A. Castro

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract