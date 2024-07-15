Who Got The Work

Robert E. Sumner IV of Butler Snow has entered an appearance for Orion Solutions LLC and Cherie Wilson Blackburn and Christina Landsdowne Rogers of Maynard Nexsen have also entered appearances for Travis Rogers in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The court action, filed May 31 in South Carolina District Court by Duffy And Young LLC on behalf of Nutrien Ag Solutions, accuses Travis Rogers of misappropriating the plaintiff's confidential business information, stealing customers and poaching Nutrien employees in violation of his employment agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Norton, is 2:24-cv-03319, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc. v. Rogers.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 15, 2024, 10:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Duffy And Young LLC

Defendants

Orion Solutions, LLC

Travis Rogers

defendant counsels

Nexsen Pruet

Maynard Nexsen

Butler Snow

Nature of Claim: 880/