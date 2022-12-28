New Suit - Contract

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Iowa Northern District Court on behalf of Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. The suit, which names Matthew McNamara Farms Inc. and Matthew McNamara, seeks an allegedly overdue balance of $443,339 for goods and services provided under a credit agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00162, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc. v. Matthew McNamara Farms, Inc. et al.

Agriculture

December 28, 2022, 4:02 PM