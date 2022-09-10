Who Got The Work

Adam Randall Fox of Squire Patton Boggs has entered an appearance for Lintbells Inc. and Lintbells Ltd. in a pending lawsuit over pet product marketing terms and claims about the YuMOVE360 joint supplements. The case was filed July 27 in Florida Middle District Court by Alston & Bird and Trenam on behalf of Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences Inc. and Nutramax Laboratories Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber, is 8:22-cv-01691, Nutramax Laboratories Inc. et al v. Lintbells Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 10, 2022, 10:50 AM