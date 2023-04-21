New Suit - Trademark

Dickinson Wright filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, a manufacturer of health supplements for animals, and its parent company. The complaint names Leaf Group Ltd., also known as Healthfully. The suit alleges that the defendant has published misleading statements about certain Nutramax dog health products on its website, and that the defendant has reproduced Nutramax product marks on its website without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03032, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc. et al v. Leaf Group Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dickinson Wright

defendants

Leaf Group Ltd.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims