New Suit - Trademark

Alston & Bird filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Nutramax Laboratories, which sells probiotic supplements for dogs and cats under the 'Proviable' brand name. The suit targets ERWI LLC and Murtaza Hayat for allegedly selling counterfeit products online. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00897, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc. et al v. Erwi LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 01, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Alston & Bird

defendants

Erwi LLC

John 1-10 Does

Murtaza Hayat

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims