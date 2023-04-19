New Suit - Trademark

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc., a manufacturer of health supplements for animals, and its parent company. The suit takes aim at Best View Reviews Inc., which publishes artificial intelligence-assisted analysis of product reviews. The complaint alleges that Best View published articles that make false representations about two of Nutramax’s dog health supplements, and that Best View reproduces Nutramax’ marks and copyright-protected label artwork on its website without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02190, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc. et al v. Best View Reviews, Inc.

April 19, 2023, 3:59 PM

Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Best View Reviews, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims