Michael S. Hargis and Trevor T. Graves of Stites & Harbison have entered appearances for Colibri Healthcare in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 4 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Frost Brown Todd on behalf of Nursing CE Central, alleges that the defendant's use of the plaintiff's mark in Google ads is directing customers to the defendant's competing site. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, is 5:23-cv-00232, Nursing CE Central LLC v. Colibri Healthcare, LLC.
Education
October 03, 2023, 9:31 AM