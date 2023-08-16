Who Got The Work

Jay E. Ingle and Jennifer L. Horan of Jackson Kelly have stepped in to defend Colibri Healthcare in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 4 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Frost Brown Todd on behalf of Nursing CE Central, alleges that the defendant's use of the plaintiff's mark in Google Ads is directing customers to the defendant's competing site. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, is 5:23-cv-00232, Nursing CE Central LLC v. Colibri Healthcare, LLC.

