New Suit - Trademark

Frost Brown Todd filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Kentucky Eastern District Court on behalf of Nursing CE Central. The suit, which targets Colibri Healthcare, alleges that the defendant's use of the plaintiff's mark in Google Ads is directing customers to the defendant's competing site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00232, Nursing CE Central LLC v. Colibri Healthcare, LLC.

Education

August 04, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Nursing CE Central LLC

Frost Brown Todd

defendants

Colibri Healthcare, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims