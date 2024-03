News From Law.com

Tenet Healthcare allegedly retaliated against a group of nurses who reported unsafe hospital practices, according to new litigation in Massachusetts. A lawsuit by the nurses claimed wrongful termination after utilization of a health care whistleblower law. The eight plaintiff nurses named in the lawsuit are in a bargaining unit of registered nurses represented by the labor union, the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

March 26, 2024, 11:08 AM

