Holland & Hart partner Eric G. Maxfield has entered an appearance for Wealshire Rehab in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 19 in Utah District Court by Kunzler Bean & Adamson on behalf of Nursa, a software company that connects health care facilities with health care workers. The suit seeks to collect over $296,000 in connection with Wealshire's failure to satisfy its payment obligations under an executed terms of agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 2:24-cv-00053, Nursa Inc v. Wealshire Rehab LLC.

Health Care

March 04, 2024, 9:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Nursa Inc

Plaintiffs

Kunzler Bean & Adamson

defendants

Wealshire Rehab LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Hart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract