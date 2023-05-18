New Suit - Employment

U.S. Steel was sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Henn Haworth Cummings & Page on behalf of a former crane operator who was allegedly terminated for failing to supply a hair sample for a drug test. According to the complaint, the plaintiff suffers from ichthyosis, which prevents him from growing hair more than one quarter of an inch, yet the defendant refused to collect a urine or blood sample for drug testing as a reasonable accommodation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00439, Nunn v. United States Steel Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 18, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward Nunn

Plaintiffs

Henn Haworth Cummings & Page

defendants

United States Steel Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination