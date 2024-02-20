Who Got The Work

Amy L. Drushal of Trenam has entered an appearance for Citrix Systems in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed Jan. 5 in Florida Southern District Court by Neal & Harwell and Cuneo Gilbert & Laduca, centers on a cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifying information of 35.8 million people. Co-defendant Comcast is represented by Holland & Knight. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks, is 0:24-cv-60029, Nunn v. Citrix Systems, Inc. et al.

Technology

February 20, 2024, 11:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Alexander W Nunn

Plaintiffs

Cuneo Gilbert LaDuca

Neal Harwell

defendants

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

defendant counsels

Trenam

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims