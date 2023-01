Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clausen Miller on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lexington Insurance, an AIG company, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for water damage claims, was filed by Barket & Forns on behalf of Ruben Nunez. The case is 1:23-cv-20074, Nunez v. Lexington Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 09, 2023, 12:35 PM