Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Aspen Lawn Care Inc. to Kansas District Court. The suit was filed by Thornberry Brown LLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as hourly irrigation employees who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-02338, Nunez v. Aspen Lawn Care, Inc.

August 03, 2023, 4:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Eric Nunez

defendants

Aspen Lawn Care, Inc.

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches