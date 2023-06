Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit against IBM to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged age- and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Jakob Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case is 3:23-cv-01308, Nunez-Renck v. International Business Machines Corporation.

Technology

June 12, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Rosalva Nunez-Renck

Plaintiffs

The Jakob Law Firm PC

defendants

International Business Machines Corporation

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches