Who Got The Work

Neda N. Dal Cielo of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Verizon Communications in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:23-cv-04524, Nunez-Palomarez v. Verizon Communication Inc.

Telecommunications

October 10, 2023, 8:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Martin Nunez-Palomarez

defendants

Verizon Communication Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination