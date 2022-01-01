New Suit

CNN and journalist Jake Tapper were hit with a defamation lawsuit Saturday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case was brought by Kobal Law and attorney Steven S. Biss on behalf of Devin G. Nunes, former U.S. House of Representatives member and current CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group. The suit accuses the defendants of making false statements alleging that Nunes failed to condemn the Oct. 2022 attacks on Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and instead, mocked or made fun of the attack and lied and suggested that the encounter between Mr. Pelosi and the attacker was 'sexual in nature.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02659, Nunes v. Cable News Network, Inc. et al.