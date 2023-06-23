New Suit - False Advertising

Dorsey & Whitney filed a lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court targeting Sprayroq for alleged false advertising. The suit was brought on behalf of competitor Nukote Coating Systems International and IMC Distributors, which claim that the defendant misrepresents the durability of its Spraywall product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00641, Nukote Coating Systems International, LLC et al v. Sprayroq Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 23, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Imc Distributors Inc.

Nukote Coating Systems International, LLC

Dorsey & Whitney

defendants

Sprayroq Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims