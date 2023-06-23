Dorsey & Whitney filed a lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court targeting Sprayroq for alleged false advertising. The suit was brought on behalf of competitor Nukote Coating Systems International and IMC Distributors, which claim that the defendant misrepresents the durability of its Spraywall product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00641, Nukote Coating Systems International, LLC et al v. Sprayroq Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 23, 2023, 4:05 PM