New Suit - Patent

Nuhn Industries, a farm equipment manufacturer, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Bazooka Farmstar on Tuesday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit asserts a patent pertaining to an immersion pump within a fluid reservoir, which is used in Nuhn's manure lagoon agitation products. The complaint was brought by Fredrikson & Byron and Harness Dickey & Pierce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00064, Nuhn Industries Ltd v. Bazooka Farmstar LLC.

Agriculture

September 20, 2022, 7:16 PM