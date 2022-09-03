Who Got The Work

Thomas J. Leach III, Michael A. Erbele, and Gabrielle Kiefer from Merchant & Gould have entered appearances for Bazooka Farmstar LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts a single patent pertaining to an amphibious lagoon agitation vehicle, was filed July 20 in Iowa Southern District Court by Harness, Dickey & Pierce and Fredrikson & Byron on behalf of Nuhn Industries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie M. Rose, is 3:22-cv-00044, Nuhn Industries Ltd v. Bazooka Farmstar LLC.

Agriculture

September 03, 2022, 9:33 AM