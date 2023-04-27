New Suit - Patent

Harness, Dickey & Pierce and Woods Oviatt Gilman filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Western District Court on behalf of Nuhn Industries Ltd. The suit, targeting Atlas AG Services, asserts three patents related to the plaintiff's 'Lagoon Crawler,' an amphibious pumping vehicle used to agitate manure lagoons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00368, Nuhn Industries Ltd. v. Atlas Ag Services, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 27, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Nuhn Industries Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Woods Oviatt Gilman

defendants

Atlas Ag Services, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims